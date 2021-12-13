Family | Readers shared what adults want as a Christmas present and what they don’t: “One Christmas I got winter tires”

Do adults want Christmas presents or are they a nuisance? Readers reveal what they think about buying and receiving Christmas presents.

Wait a minute, Didn’t Christmas gift shopping have to be a thing of the past? Nature suffers and stuff floods the doors and windows anyway.

At least these readers are throwing themselves into the Christmas shopping spree:

“I like buying Christmas presents. It’s fun to think about what the recipient is happy about ”, says a 53-year-old man who spends 400 to 600 euros on Christmas presents.