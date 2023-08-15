DENVER. A Denver Police officer shot and killed a man who lunged at her with what she thought was a knife. According to investigators, it was instead a black marker. Camera video shows the assailant, Brandon Cole, 36, raising the marker to chest height as he approaches the officer just before she fires two shots and kills him.

A neighbor of Cole’s had called 911 to report potential domestic violence involving the man, his wife and teenage son. The neighbor reported that the woman had been pushed out of the house in a wheelchair and that Cole was chasing her son. When officers arrived, the woman was sitting in the street next to the wheelchair and she told an officer: “Don’t draw your gun on my husband, please.” Cole started screaming and, as he approached one of the officers, he was hit with a teaser. However, this did not prevent him from approaching the policewoman who shot and killed him.