Murder in Valtellina, young man stabs and kills his uncle

Bloody evening in Valettina, where a real crime took place late yesterday evening drama. During an argument, inside a house in Poggiridenti (Sondrio), a young man grabbed a knife and killed his unclethat would have been hit in the throat. The rescue efforts alerted by the other family members present were useless. The Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Sondrio were on site, who listened to the alleged murderer, reconstructing the serious bloody event, together with the magistrate on duty of the Sondrio Prosecutor's Office directed by Piero Basilone.

We don't know the reasons of the quarrel which degenerated into murder. The victim is a fifty-year-old. The alarm was immediately raised, but when the ambulance and ambulance workers arrived on site, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the man. The murderer, according to the first investigations by the Carabinieri coordinated by the Sondrio Prosecutor's Office directed by Piero Basilone, was taken to the Alessi barracks to be questioned by the magistrate on duty. The house where the serious bloody incident occurred has been seized. The motive for the argument that led to murder is now being investigated.