The Sharjah Social Services Department reported that family problems top the reports received by the Child and Family Protection Center in the department.

She said that the number of reports during the last quarter of last year reached 1449, including 785 legal reports, then electronic blackmail reports, which reached 18 reports.

The Director of the Child and Family Protection Center, Kholoud Al Ali, confirmed that electronic reports entered the line of problems related to children, noting that reports in this regard were received from schools and parents, and sometimes from children themselves.

She added that the audio recording service for children contributed to simplifying the steps necessary to submit complaints, which helped a number of them send voice messages to demand securing their rights and protection, or solving a family problem they face, or to report that they were exposed to violence, exploitation, or problems of electronic extortion.

Al Ali explained that the department is keen, through the Child and Family Protection Center, to raise awareness of children’s rights for young and old, through modern programs prepared by specialists in the department, which include identifying the appropriate mechanism for each age group to facilitate the reception of legal information.

She explained that the programs are offered to parents, educational and health personnel, and employees working in government and private departments in the city of Sharjah and its branches in the central and eastern regions.

Al Ali indicated that «the reason for the negative impact of the children’s behavior is due to the parents in the first place, because his suffering from neglect in his home and from his family, prompts him to search for other people to talk to, and to compensate for his lost sense of safety, without realizing the seriousness of the situation, which makes him An easy victim of strangers, he does what they ask of him. After this stage, they start blackmailing him.”

And she added that most of the cases result from the parents’ preoccupation. “The parents live in a series of continuous conflicts, which marginalize their role in securing the most important rights of their child, that is, family security, in addition to leaving him without supervision or communication, and when the child faces a problem that he cannot find around him, he searches for an alternative.” By communicating and chatting with strangers on social media.

And she confirmed the implementation of specialized workshops from the helpline section of the Child and Family Protection Center for external parties, including hospitals, health centers and government departments, as it receives reports about children from those exposed to dangers, abuse or abuse. It also responds to the communications received on the line after classifying them and determining the seriousness of the situation to which the case is exposed, the degree of urgency and the required therapeutic or preventive intervention, and taking the necessary protection measures to ensure that the case enjoys its rights.

It also confirmed the provision of services aimed at enhancing the protection of children’s rights in the center’s legal clinic by implementing the main objectives, which include assessing and diagnosing the legal situation of the child, identifying lost or violated rights, setting up an insurance mechanism, providing legal advice, advice and legal guidance for cases, and legal representation for the child in cases. The competent authorities, and providing legal education to employees or the public, in addition to the role of the social clinic in the center, which aims to ensure a safe and stable environment for the child through proactive preventive services and taking the necessary protection measures, which is to conduct a social study of the case and measure the level of her enjoyment of her rights, and to develop and implement plans An individual guaranteeing her enjoyment of her rights, supporting the child’s family, conducting periodic assessment and monitoring of the situation, providing preventive services for groups at risk and taking protection measures, and providing rehabilitation and treatment programs for the child by the “Ishraqa” clinic (the psychological department of the Child and Family Protection Center) that provides services Specialized such as assessment and psychological diagnosis of children, applying psychological tests, and providing psychological and rehabilitation treatment for abused children or victims of family conflicts.

