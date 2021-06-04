Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

As far as their fame, family disputes between stars and stars who are united by one “marriage nest” turn into issues of public opinion.

disagreements..

chokes..

divorce..

A dispute over child custody.

fight over alimony.

It may even lead to an appeal against the lineage of children.

All this after love stories that fans describe as legendary.

Brad and Angelina.. love and revenge

The latest Hollywood love story that ended unexpectedly, the one between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as they officially separated in 2019 and the cases of custody of their six children and the division of their property remain pending until now.

After their eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, turned nineteen, he has the right to challenge the custody decision in the civil court, and the remaining five children will be subject to equal custody between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The judge had granted Brad Pitt joint custody of his children, after Angelina requested that she be the owner of urban custody of her children after filing a divorce application to the court in 2016. For the past five years, the duo have been living in endless judicial problems, despite the beginning of their relationship in 2005, which was perfect.

Kardashian and Kanye…a divorce worth millions يساوي

After four children, a life full of hustle and bustle and plenty of photos and videos featuring a wonderful family, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West, and reports have revealed that she has filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences.

The Kardashian and West duo decided to resort to the amicable method of divorce, and thus the legal custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Salem, would be joint. The divorce papers and documents did not specify a specific date for the separation, but only mentioned what is related to material matters and custody of the children.

Depp and Heard.. No approaching

Compensation cases in huge amounts, the title of the story of the divorce of the famous duo Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, where they were married for only fifteen months, before Amber decided to submit divorce papers to the court, and demanded a court order to prevent her ex-husband from approaching her, and that was in 2016.

Cases continued after the divorce request, beginning with Heard, who demanded $7 million in compensation after accusing Johnny Depp of physically assaulting her. After the divorce was completed in 2017, Depp accused his ex-wife of defaming his reputation and in return he demanded compensation of $50 million.

divorce stories

Not all divorce stories ended with issues and problems, but some of them were quiet, such as the divorce of American actor Ben Affleck, who ended his relationship with his wife after 10 years due to his problems with addiction, and that was in 2015.

However, his ex-wife Garner did not abandon him, but she supported him on his treatment journey to get rid of addiction, and the pair are still on good terms with each other.

Asala and Al-Arian .. Divorce on “Instagram”

Stories of love and marriage do not end in divorce in Hollywood alone, but in the Arab world these cases also occur, the most famous of which is the divorce of the Syrian artist Asala, from her Egyptian husband, director Tariq Al-Arian, after thirteen years, during which Asala gave birth to twins.

And Asala announced, through her account on “Instagram”, her final separation from her husband, Tariq Al-Arian, and asked her fans to pray for her, give her the special space to remedy the matter, and live with her sorrows so that she can overcome them over the course of the days.

Stars in the courts

The artistic duo, whose relationship came out to the media, Ahmed Saad and Sumaya al-Khashab, where they appeared on a television program, exchanging accusations of physical assaults, and al-Khashab went to the Egyptian court to demand compensation for the damages caused to her by her ex-husband, the Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad, despite The romantic beginning of the relationship.

The audience of “Social Media” was divided towards the position of the star of the Egyptian theater, the comedian Ali Rabie, between supporters and opponents of his position with his wife and daughter, after his wife came out on her own account, to confirm that Rabie insulted her and expelled her from their home with her infant daughter, but the matter returned to normal after That the duo reconciled and returned to their married life again.

In a sudden change in the life of the Egyptian artist Hala Shiha, she returned to art after wearing the niqab and retiring from art for more than 12 years, following a love story that she brought together with the Canadian Youssef Harrison, to end up with her return to the field of acting again, and accused her ex-husband of being a cause of separation between Their sons, who returned to Egypt with the youngest son and daughter, and the two older girls remained with their father in Canada.