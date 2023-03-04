AWhen Ren Zhen was pregnant, she went with her child’s father to her home village and held a banquet there. Neighbors and relatives should believe that she is now married. Her daughter is now three years old. She never married. “As far as I can see, women are only exploited in marriage,” says Ren. The Chinese women’s rights activist, red-toned hair, soft features, sits in a fast-food restaurant in a dusty Beijing suburb. She has agreed to “cooperative parenthood” with her daughter’s father. Ren and her colleagues campaign for the rights of unmarried mothers in China. Their most important demand is: equal access to paid parental leave and equal reimbursement of the costs of medical care during pregnancy. So far it has been a futile struggle.

However, China’s demographic crisis has caused the authorities to rethink. The central government has called on local governments across the country to “boldly innovate” to boost historically low birth rates. In January, Sichuan Province announced that a marriage certificate was no longer required to register a pregnancy. This means that unmarried mothers have the same access to social benefits as married people.

The announcement sparked an excited debate. It shows how deeply rooted the stigma of illegitimacy is in society. The provincial government of Sichuan has faced accusations that it encourages men to have extramarital affairs by giving unmarried mothers equality. Many even suspected that surrogacy, which is banned in China, would become established. The Sichuan Health Commission clarified, “The new policy does not encourage women to have illegitimate pregnancies.”

Until recently, there was even a penalty fee

Sichuan is not the first province to improve the situation of unmarried mothers. In the past year, the provinces of Guangdong, Shaanxi and Anhui as well as cities like Shanghai and Beijing have done so, rather quietly and secretly. They followed the government’s guidelines. In August 2022, the National Health Insurance Administration said that as long as a woman has paid her contributions, there is no reason to deny her benefits. In September, the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress called on local governments to “remove unreasonable barriers to accessing maternity insurance benefits.”



Activist Ren attributes the change to two developments. On the one hand, on the government’s efforts to stem the shrinking Chinese population. On the other hand, the court cases with which unmarried mothers have tried to draw attention to their disadvantage in recent years. In 2017, a woman went to court in Shanghai for the first time. She paid into maternity insurance and was therefore entitled to the benefits, she argued. For five years she complained through all instances – and was finally dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2022. Politically, such a symbolic victory is not wanted, believes Ren, whose real name is different. Although the state and party wanted to increase the birth rate with the help of illegitimate children, they did not want to change their conservative family image. In fact, the plaintiff got her money in the end. The city of Shanghai made this possible by changing the policy.







However, those affected still regularly report that even where the regulations have changed, local authorities are denying them their rights. There is no clear legal position. Family law is silent on this. Children born out of wedlock live in a legal gray area that is interpreted differently in each province or agency. In official Chinese, they are referred to as “unplanned” and fall under the category of “violations of family planning regulations.” Until recently, unmarried mothers in many places even had to pay a fine so that their children could even have access to the education and health systems. Illegitimacy was so taboo that the children don’t even appear in the statistics. One can only assume that their share in China, as well as in neighboring countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, is in the low single-digit percentage range. In Germany it is about 32 percent.