New day of careers and stress for more than 6,000 Murcian families whose children still do not have school transportation to travel to their schools and institutes. Also of indignation for hundreds of students – and their parents – who do not even have a classroom in which to start classes, since their group is located in prefabricated classrooms and a dozen modules have not arrived at the centers. The incorporation of 100,000 Secondary and Baccalaureate students into the classrooms, in addition to the 200,000 Kindergarten and Primary students who began classes on Friday, yesterday fueled the indignation of the families affected by the lack of transportation and classrooms in which to study.

More than 6,000 Primary, Secondary and High School students found themselves, as happened last week, without a school bus, and with the problem of having to find alternative forms of transportation on their own to attend class. The families faced the setback as best they could: some asking for permission from work to take their children to class themselves, others organizing with other parents in shifts, and in the worst case, leaving the children at home without class. . In all cases, the indignation grew, and even more so when knowing that they do not even have a clear horizon, since there is no scheduled date for the recovery of the service.

If the situation is complicated for all families, the degree of difficulty is even greater for parents whose children attend special education centers, such as the Enrique Viviente public school in La Unión, and who in some cases also suffer mobility and They travel in adapted vehicles. “There are students who use wheelchairs, external prostheses to walk… Schoolchildren from the entire region who live far away attend school, and not all families can take them,” denounced Patricia Valero, mother of the center, who has had to ask a schedule adjustment at work to be able to take your child to school these days.

The families of the Ribera de los Molinos de Mula regional institute, where students from Campos del Río and Albudeite and the districts of the municipality of Mula (Yéchar, La Puebla, Los Baños, Fuente Librilla and Casas Nuevas) study, also showed their indignation because They claim that they have been informed that they will not have a bus until October 1.

«The situation of municipalities that depend on school transportation is unacceptable and embarrassing, and that the regional government does not give them the right to attend their center, unlike what happens with subsidized centers. Public education in the Region is in danger,” denounced the mayor of Campos del Río, María José Pérez.

Hundreds of students from the Cartagena councils of El Albujón, La Aljorra, Miranda, Las Lomas and Santa Ana also found themselves without school transportation to get to their classes at the San Isidoro de Los Dolores and El Bohío institutes. A problem that was repeated in other institutes in the municipality, such as La Manga, where many of its students go by bus; and the Juan Sebastián Elcano, a reference for young residents in the western area. The management of both institutes sent the Ampas on Friday afternoon the communication from the Ministry of Education warning of the lack of school transportation. About a hundred students from the Arteaga school in the Murcian district of Sucina suffered the same situation, attended by students from Gea and Truyols and Avileses, among other districts, who are preparing a protest in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Education.

The lack of transportation is motivated by the fact that the Ministry of Education has not been able to allocate a third of the routes because the companies that provided the service do not want to take it on due to lack of profitability. Carriers complain that prices do not allow them to cover costs, and in some cases, even cause them losses, so they are not willing to take charge of the routes. Education has only managed to allocate 63% of the routes to date, those used by 70% of the students, around 14,000. “The Ministry is waiting for the response to continue covering routes so that the entire service is provided normally as soon as possible,” they say.

Not ‘barracks’



Another basic lack has been added to the transportation problems: that of a place to study, caused by the delay in the installation of the prefabricated classrooms attended by 250 students from the Antonio Menárguez Costa Secondary Education Institute, in Los Alcázares. –who will not go to class today in protest– and several dozen students from the Tárraga Escribano and Dos Mares high schools in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The majority of students have had to start their classes online and in some cases they have been relocated to other spaces in the center. The Ministry, which hopes to have the barracks available this week, justifies the delay by explaining that “the situation has occurred for contractual reasons due to the new award of the contract for the renovation of these classrooms, which led to the removal of the previous ones and the placement of the new ones.