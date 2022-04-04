Oaxaca.- This Sunday two children drowned in a spa in oaxacain the place known as Ojo de Agua, in the area of ​​the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

As reported via social networks, the minors, brothers were 10 and 8 years old and would have lost their lives due to drowning.

Videos on social networks show how at the time of the incident, people who were in the place begin to scream in horror asking them to help the little ones. In the images it is observed how some young people support the rescue work and bring the bodies of the minors closer to the shore.

According to national media, it was at approximately 3:00 p.m. when elements of the Oaxaca Fire Department in Juchitán were alerted about the incident, so rapid aid elements and an ambulance were immediately sent to the natural spa located the height between the towns, La Ventosa and La Ventana.

However, these first units did not arrive because the minors had already been transferred by an ambulance and a community patrol.

Read more: Strong winds knock down tent in gastronomy sample of Hidalgo, report dozens of injured

It was detailed that the incident occurred when the minors entered a deeper area, and that was when other visitors realized that the minors were struggling to get out of the water, however, it was too late.