For Republicans, convicting Donald Trump has a price. The congressmen and senators who have done it for the assault on the Capitol have begun to pay it these days, with votes of disapproval in their states, corrosive criticism and possible competitors for their seats in the next primaries. In the case of Adam Kinzinger, a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, family ostracism is added to the political bill. A brutal one. Kinzinger is one of the party members most critical of the former president. He was the only one, the day after the attack on Congress, who asked to be removed for incapacity, invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. Subsequently, 11 relatives sent him a two-page letter accusing him of having joined the “devil’s army.”

“Adam, oh, what a disappointment you are to us and to God,” he begins. the letter published by The New York Times, with the word “disappointment” underlined four times in ballpoint pen. In the letter, they remind him of how proud they came to feel of him, but argue that now he has turned against Christian principles and has colluded with the forces of evil embodied by “the lying democrats and media.” “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name,” they also claim. And they continue with a rosary of niceties, such as “you disgust us deeply” or “we have asked to be dismissed”, to end by saying goodbye in this way: “We are not judging you. This letter is our opinion about you ”.

The author of the manuscript is Karen Otto, a cousin of the congresswoman who decided to send the envelope by certified mail to Kinzinger’s father to make sure the congresswoman saw it, but also saw fit to forward copies to Republicans throughout Illinois. In an interview with the Times, explained it with these words: “I want Adam to stay away.”

Adam Kinzinger, 42, is a veteran of the Armed Forces who, surprisingly enough now, came to Congress in 2011 as one of the young promises of the Tea Party, the group of Republicans anti-establishment that can be considered the genesis of Trumpist populism and his flirtations with conspiracy theories. However, once incorporated into the Washington machine, the congressman, representing a district in the Chicago suburbs, forged a more traditional political profile and, over time, critical of Trump.

This fall he was one of the first to distance himself from the hoaxes about electoral fraud that the former Republican president began to agitate before even losing the elections. When the Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner by the media, it did not take a single day to recognize and congratulate him. And when the ultras stormed the Capitol on January 6, he was the only Republican who called for Trump to be removed from office. Unsurprisingly, he is also one of the 10 members of the House of Representatives who voted to subject his boss to a procedure of impeachment so that it was later tried in the Senate.

Kinzinger believes that the Grand Old Party (Old Great Party), as the republican formation is known, must divorce itself from the figure of Trump and reform itself to recover its conservative essences. He defends it without fear of retaliation, with the speaker at full volume. At the beginning of February he announced his intention to lead a campaign “that puts the country first”: “It is time to unplug the anger machine, reject the politics of personality and put aside conspiracy theories and hatred”, summed up in the advertising video.

His case portrays the Republicans’ dilemma in the face of Trump and the heartbreaking end of his Administration. 10 congressmen and seven senators of the party have voted to condemn him for inciting the insurrection, which has involved the procedure of impeachment with the most bipartisan support in history, despite failing to add the two-thirds majority in the upper house needed to convict him. Those politicians who have distanced themselves from the bulk, such as Richard Burr or Bill Cassidy, have begun to suffer reprisals with votes of no confidence in their states.

A survey of Political and Morning Consult published this Tuesday reflects that, if the Republican primaries were held today, Trump would win with 59% of the votes compared to other names that sound like likely candidates for the 2024 presidential elections, such as Mike Pence or Nikki Haley. But those primaries are not today, but in three years. Republicans have three years to resolve their dilemmas. Adam Kinzinger’s family, on the other hand, seems unlikely to have dinner together again.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the region’s news