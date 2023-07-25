Sardinia, a man from Bergamo goes to his holiday home with his family and discovers that a bedroom is missing

From Sardinia comes the curious story of Fabian Corti of Albano Sant’Alessandro, in the province of Bergamo. In June, the man went to his house by the sea in the Residence Punta Asfodeli in Rudalza (Olbia) together with his wife and two children. The house is an inheritance from the mother shared with the two brothers. The family was ready to spend their well-deserved vacation when they realized that a room was missing.

“As soon as we arrived we immediately noticed something strange because there was dirt everywhere and pieces of furniture everywhere. – Corti told L’Eco di Bergamo – But the worst was yet to come: in fact, we opened the door of the second bedroom on the upper floor and we realized that the previous wall had been knocked down and another one had been rebuilt about 4 meters further on. Basically, a room was stolen from us“. The family reported the fact to the Carabinieri of Porto Rotondo.

Sardinia, room stolen: “They must have done the work in winter. Especially sorry because it is a house full of memories”

Corti has his own theory on what happened: “They knocked down the neighboring wall, entered our house, and, after rebuilding the wall 4 meters further on with painstaking work, they came out through the French window on the upper floor which opens onto the terrace: in fact, when we arrived, it was still open. My brother had spent his holidays in this apartment on 25 September last year and when he left everything was normal: therefore, they must have done these illegal jobs in the winter period, when there is no one who lives there”.

“It was supposed to be a week’s vacation, but my family and I found ourselves going back and forth to the carabinieri, – continued the man – who proved to be very diligent and efficient, four times to try to resolve this unpleasant and absurd situation “.

“Our parents bought this apartment in 1984 and we have a notarial deed, which also proves that that bedroom had always been there. For our entire family, it is not only a paradoxical fact, but it strikes us deeply, given that it is the house that we inherited from our parents and it is full of our memories. For this reason, we hope that this unfortunate situation will be resolved as soon as possible and the bedroom will return to us as its legitimate owners and be restored”, concluded Corti.

