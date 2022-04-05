Family | On the border of Helsinki and Sipoo there is a blue house with children living in their own world – “When parents bring a child to us, fatigue is often too mild a term”

There are children who are lovely, dear and cute. However, they may monitor entire nights or assault their family members. There are places like Bear Cave for them.

Today Leevi, 11, is in a good mood. He jumps in front of the window like a happy kangaroo and then runs to get his iPad. He presses the screen, and the ipad says, “Bread. Bread. ”

“You already got a snack, next time you’re eating bread for dinner,” the nurse said Go to Juura corresponds to.