The family of The Turkish-American activist who was shot dead on Friday during an anti-colonial demonstration in the West Bank On Saturday, she accused the Israeli army of killing her and demanded an “independent investigation.”

According to the UN, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was shot dead by Israeli forces while taking part in a protest against Jewish settlement in Beita, near Nablus in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

“Aysenur was peacefully defending justice when she was shot dead,” the young woman’s family lamented in a statement, referring to a video that “shows that (the bullet) came from the Israeli army.”

Israeli army armoured vehicles advance along a dug-up section of road in central Jenin, West Bank. Photo:AFP

“We call on President (Joe) Biden, Vice President (Kamala) Harris, and Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unjust killing of an American citizen and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable,” they stressed.

The Israeli military said Friday that soldiers in the Beita sector had “responded by firing in the direction of the main instigator of the violence, who had thrown stones at them and posed a threat.”

It also said it was “examining reports that a foreign national had died as a result of gunfire in the area.”

Washington, Israel’s main ally, has called for an investigation. But the family believes that given “the circumstances (…) of Aysenur’s death, an Israeli investigation is not sufficient.”

Eygi was a member of the pro-Palestinian International Solidarity Movement (ISM) and was in Beita on Friday to take part in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements, the group said.

The organization denied Saturday that its activists threw stones at Israeli forces, and insisted that the demonstration was peaceful.

“Aysenur was more than 200 meters away from where the Israeli soldiers were located. In the minutes before she was shot, there was no clash at all at that point,” ISM said in a statement.

Palestinians assess the damage from Israel's military operation in Jenin, West Bank. Photo:EFE

“The situation escalated when the army started firing tear gas and live ammunition, forcing us to retreat. We were standing on the road, about 200 metres from the soldiers, with a sniper clearly visible on the roof. Despite this, the army intentionally shot him in the head,” said a volunteer from the International organisation who witnessed the events.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the death of activist Eygi, who was born in the Turkish city of Antalya in 1998 and had dual US and Turkish nationality.

“I condemn the barbaric intervention against a civil protest against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and I ask for God’s mercy for our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who lost her life in this attack,” Erdogan wrote on the X network.

While the governor of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, He said on Saturday that the activist’s autopsy confirmed that she was “killed by an Israeli sniper bullet to the head.” “The fatal shot was aimed at his head,” Daghlas told Palestinian media.

Israeli forces launched a large-scale operation in the West Bank on August 28, where violence has intensified since the start of the war in Gaza between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas last October.

Palestinian woman inspects ruins in the West Bank. Photo:EFE

The war in Gaza has lasted 11 months, with no signs of truce

Fairly, The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza enters its eleventh month on Saturday with no sign of a truce agreement, which would allow an end to Israeli bombings and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist movement.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have been mediating for months to try to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. But the chances of reaching one have faded in recent weeks as both sides stubbornly stick to their positions.

Hamas, which rules Gaza and whose Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel sparked the war, is demanding that the Israeli army withdraw completely from Palestinian territory.

Thousands of demonstrators in support of the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza take part in a protest rally in front of the Kyria military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 01, 2024. Photo:EFE

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists troops must remain in the “Philadelphia corridor” on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

“Eleven S’s. Enough is enough. No one can bear this any longer. Humanity must prevail. Ceasefire now,” wrote the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, on social media.