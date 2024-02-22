“He played with that man's life by concealing the accident,” say two witnesses to the accident, in which Dutch top chef Nick Bril (40) ran over his own intern at his restaurant in Belgium. The victim's family has filed a complaint, resulting in an investigating judge now looking into the case. “He really lied to me about that,” says a runner who alerted the emergency services, but only later learned through the media what had really happened.
