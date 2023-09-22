Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/22/2023 – 20:37

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) reported, this Friday (22), that it accepted an agreement and will pay R$2 million in compensation to the family members of musician Evaldo Rosa dos Santos, who died in 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, during a Law and Order Guarantee (GLO) action carried out by Army soldiers.

According to AGU, the amount will go to the musician’s wife, father and brothers. In addition to the amount, a monthly pension of one minimum wage will be paid to Evaldo’s wife and son.

The agreement was approved today by the Federal Court in Rio as part of the compensation action filed by family members against the Union after the musician’s death.

In 2021, the soldiers involved in the murder were convicted by the Military Court.

According to the accusation, the military were looking for perpetrators of a robbery and shot at the car where Evaldo was traveling, a white Ford KA. The musician’s father-in-law was injured in the action, while his wife, son and a friend, who were also in the vehicle, were not hit.

Recyclable collector Luciano was shot while trying to help Evaldo and died 11 days later in hospital.