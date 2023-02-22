The family of civil rights activist Malcolm X, who was murdered in 1965, announced on Tuesday that they intend to sue, among others, the CIA, the FBI and the New York Police Department for 100 million dollars (almost 94 million euros). They argue that these organizations had a role in the death of Malcolm X.

The announcement came on the anniversary of Malcolm X’s death, February 21. Ilyasah Shabazz and Qubilah Shabazz, daughters of the activist slain at age 39, with their lawyer Ben Crump, held a news conference at the former Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan, the site where Malcolm X was shot dead as the crowd gathered to hear his speech. to belong.

For decades, the question lingered: who was responsible for his death? Three men were convicted at the time, but two of them were acquitted in 2021. That came after a renewed investigation into the case against them, which revealed that the evidence on which they had been convicted was shaky. The authorities had also withheld information.

Daughter Ilyasah said the agencies “colluded with each other and with others and acted – and failed to act – in a manner that brought about the wrongful death of Malcolm X.” she said at the news conference. “We want justice for our father.”

‘Government conspired to kill Malcolm X’

Attorney Ben Crump said since his death “there has been speculation about who was involved in the assassination attempt on Malcolm X.” Citing the 2021 acquittals, he said government agencies, including the Manhattan District Attorney, the New York Police Department and the FBI “had factual evidence, exculpatory evidence, that they fraudulently concealed from the men wrongly convicted of the attack ‘.

Malcolm X on March 26, 1964. © ANP/AFP



When Crump was asked if he believes government agencies colluded to kill Malcolm, he said: "That's what we're saying, yes. They infiltrated many civil rights organizations." The CIA, FBI, Justice Department and New York Law Department have not yet commented on the matter. The District Attorney and the New York Police Department declined to comment.

Activist

Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. He was, among other things, one of the important leaders of the Afro-American Muslim organization Nation of Islam (until 1964), and a strong advocate for the emancipation of the black community and the promotion of Islam within it. Malcolm was critical of Martin Luther King Jr.’s emphasis on peaceful actions.

Malcolm spent his adolescence in a series of foster homes and with families after his father died when Malcolm was 6 years old and his mother was hospitalized. He committed various crimes such as theft and burglary, for which he was sentenced to ten years in prison in 1946. While in prison, he joined the Nation of Islam. That was also the moment he changed his last name to 'X'. With this he symbolized his unknown original African surname, and he rejected 'the white slave driver's name Little'. Many African American slaves who came to the US were given the same surname as their owners.

In 1992, a movie was made based on Malcolm’s story: Malcolm Xwith Denzel Washington in the role of the activist.