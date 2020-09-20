A family of four died in an accident in Barnaul, reports RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Altai Territory.

According to the police, at 20:55 local time on the Pavlovsky tract, a Toyota RAV4 car crashed into a standing KamAZ. As a result, the driver and three passengers of the car were killed. All the victims are members of the same family, two of them are children.

Now the police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Earlier, on Sakhalin, a driver was detained, who knocked down a teenager on a bicycle to death and left the scene of an accident.