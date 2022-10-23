Home page World

Of: Nadja Zinsmeister

The Fremont Police Department has released a photo of the missing couple. © Screenshot Facebook post @Fremont Police

In the United States, a couple and their two sons suddenly disappeared without a trace, leaving their pets and grandmother behind. The case concerns the police.

Fremont – A family of four has been missing in the US state of Michigan since Monday (October 17). Like the Fremont Police Department among others announced on its official Facebook pageare the 51-year-old family members Anthony Cirigliano, his wife Suzette and their sons Brandon (19) and Noah (15).

The case worries the investigators – among other things, because Anthony Cirigliano made a strange call to the police before disappearing without a trace. The family also left their pets in the home, as well as the grandmother with dementia who needs full-time care.

Father of a family asks for police protection in a confusing call shortly before disappearance

According to the police, the family is traveling in a silver Toyota. Relatives last had contact with the Ciriglianos on October 16, since then their phones have been switched off and neither the sons nor the couple have contacted anyone.

Of particular concern is the last call the family man made on October 16: the ABC News affiliate WZZM police information is said to be available about a call for help that Anthony Cirigliano made shortly before the disappearance. “It is of vital national interest,” he reportedly told a Fremont Police officer. The father is also said to have claimed that he was in possession of important information about the attack on September 11, 2001 and was therefore in danger.

After the call, the police made sure that the family was okay. Since then, however, no one has seen the missing person, neither neighbors nor friends or relatives. The police assume that the Ciriglianos left their home the day after the call and went into hiding. They are said to have left behind their pets and their grandmother, who is in need of care. The latter is now cared for by other family members.

Disappeared Michigan family puzzled – son allegedly tried calling from gas station

The incident had been loud WZZM saw nobody coming. The family was always perceived as very nice, caring and helpful. According to the neighbors, the fact that she suddenly disappears is very atypical. It also said the father was not in possession of any weapons and had no information about the man’s mental health problems. The two sons, meanwhile, are both said to be living with autism.

The last trace of the family leads to a gas station in another Michigan city, where the family is said to have filled up and bought food the day after their disappearance. Surveillance cameras at the gas station in Gulliver captured the events. One of the sons is said to have tried to make a call on a gas station phone. However, this was not successful. Police are now looking for information on the whereabouts of the family. (na)

