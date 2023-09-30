The relatives of the mother and daughter who died on Thursday in one of the two shootings in Rotterdam cannot yet comprehend the death of their loved ones. “We are deeply saddened by the death of two completely innocent people who did no harm to anyone,” they said in a statement distributed by the organization On behalf of the Family. “It creates a black hole in our hearts.”

