Widow of Deceased Colombian Mercenary Gamboa Receives No Compensation from Ukraine

Relatives of mercenary William Gamboa from Colombia, who died in Ukraine in February 2024, have still not received compensation from Kyiv, his widow Olga Tovar said. This is written by RIA Novosti.

The man left for Ukraine on July 12, 2023. He fought as a mercenary in the Donetsk direction. Tovar learned of her husband’s death on the morning of February 19.

She complained about the lack of money since her husband left. She also does not know whether Kyiv will fulfill its obligations to pay compensation for her husband’s death. “The compensation that they talk about so much, we do not know if it is real at all,” she added.

It was previously reported that most of the mercenaries involved in the Ukrainian conflict came from former Soviet republics and Warsaw Pact countries.