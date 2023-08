How did you feel about the content of this article?

Lawyer Marco Yaulema and the sister of the murdered candidate, Patricia Villavicencio, at a press conference this Friday in Quito | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

The family of Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador who was murdered in Quito on the 9th, filed this Friday (18) a complaint to the country’s Attorney General’s Office for alleged intentional omission by the government, which would have facilitated the crime.

According to information from the newspaper El Universo, five people were named: President Guillermo Lasso; the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata; the General Commander of the National Police, Fausto Salinas; the corporation’s General Director of Intelligence, Manuel Samaniego; and the Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Safety and Security, whose name was not mentioned in the lawsuit.

According to Marco Yaulema, the family’s lawyer, the State knew that Villavicencio “had a risk profile of 97%”, due to his investigative work, as a journalist and national deputy, of organized crime and corruption in Ecuador. However, according to the lawyer, on the day of the crime, there was no adequate security for the candidate.

“The Ecuadorian State did not fulfill its protective role, the State had to watch over the life of Fernando Villavicencio and, knowing that he was a threatened journalist, they did nothing and left him abandoned,” said Yaulema.

Interior Minister Juan Zapata said this Friday that the investigation into Villavicencio’s death will be released next week and should indicate whether there was a failure in “preventive actions” to avoid the attack.

Six Colombians were arrested on suspicion of participating in the murder of Villavicencio, but it has not yet been announced who ordered the crime.

The criminal group Los Lobos released a video in which it claimed responsibility for the crime, but later other members of the same faction published another one denying participation.