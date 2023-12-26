Federal Court in Amazonas decided that payment must be divided between the federal, state and municipal governments

The Federal Court in Amazonas decided that the family members of a woman who died during the covid pandemic should be compensated R$1.4 million. Payment of the amount must be divided between the federal and state governments, in addition to the City of Manaus, due to the lack of oxygen in the city in 2021. An appeal can be made against the decision.

Leoneth Cavalcante de Santiago was hospitalized in January 2021 with critical symptoms of the disease. The condition then progressed to respiratory discomfort and she would need to be admitted to an ICU (Intensive Care Unit), but there were no beds available. Without oxygen and without space, Leoneth died on January 15, 2021. The family even obtained a court injunction to guarantee intensive treatment, but the decision was not fulfilled due to the death.

In the action, Leoneth's family said that the death occurred during the collapse of the oxygen supply to Amazonas, a fact that also caused several deaths of patients in the State. They also stated that it is the governments' obligation to guarantee essential health care services. In view of the facts, the family requested payment of compensation and the holding of the federal, state and municipal governments responsible for the death.

When judging the case, judge Jaiza Maria Fraxe stated that the governments failed to adequately supply health units with oxygen and guarantee ICU (intensive care unit) beds.

“The despair, pain, sadness and revolt experienced by the husband and children upon learning that their wife and mother lost her life asphyxiated due to lack of oxygen and without receiving the necessary care to save her life is evident and takes refuge in simple unpleasantness. everyday”the judge wrote.

With information from Brazil Agency