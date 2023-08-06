The family of a deceased Samaria in Miami asked the Colombian and US authorities for help in repatriating the young woman’s body as soon as possible.

These are the relatives of Nataly Ramírez, a 31-year-old Colombian who died on August 3 after falling from the 20th floor of a Miami building, in the United States, in facts that are the subject of investigation.

According to the newspaper Santa Marta al Día, Ramírez was a professional in graphic design and had arrived in the United States approximately six months ago. in search of better opportunities after the death of his mother.

That same medium assured that the young woman lived with one of her brothers in Miami.

This week his family received the news of his death. “She was in the company of a friend talking on the balcony and presumably her friend went to the bathroom, then she felt a strong crash and when she looked out on the balcony she saw Nataly’s body on the floor,” a relative told the aforementioned newspaper.

The versions of her relatives assure that the young woman was going through a period of depression due to the death of her mother in 2021.

We seek that the United States authorities expedite the permit processes

Nevertheless, Ramírez’s death is still under investigation by the US authorities because, according to other media, an accident or suicide has not yet been ruled out.

According to Hoy Diario Del Magdalena, her sister Angelly Ramírez made a call to the authorities through her Instagram account and He asked that the transfer of the body to the city of Santa Marta be carried out as quickly as possible to give it burial.

“We need your help spreading this information. We need the government to help us repatriate her as quickly as possible,” read one of the messages.

“We are not asking for money. It is to seek that the authorities of the United States expedite the processes of the permits, please”, says another image published on the account of the young woman’s family, and quoted by the newspaper Hoy.

The local newspaper El Informador described Ramirez as a young woman full of talent and enthusiasm. Her relatives also remembered her as “a talented woman, full of life and always with a smile.”

