On March 26, the death of the Colombian was known Frank Ospina, a 39-year-old man who was being held in an immigration detention center in the UK. He was waiting to be released to meet his mother again. However, he took his own life in his cell, according to the authorities.

The health of migrants is a pending issue for States. Stress and depression often appear in these citizens who just want to get out of preventive prisons. In the case of Ospina, these factors could have had an influence, according to what her relatives told EL TIEMPO.

The Colombian -according to a close friend- had obtained admission to the University of Cadiz, in Spain, to do a master’s degree and complete his studies. He was an engineer graduated from the Universidad del Valle in Cali.

His mother had lived in Europe for more than 15 years and currently offers her cleaning services in London, so it was an opportunity to meet her son, who paid the tuition and traveled to visit her. He got a job in a restaurant but one day he was stopped at the premises by the police. His irregular migrant status was the reason.

“He had two attempts to kill himself,” a relative who preferred to remain anonymous told this newspaper. Later, he took his own life in prison, although his relatives wonder how he could do it if he was in custody.

Ospina arrived in Spain in December 2022, then traveled to London and got a job until he was arrested. He “He went out to pick up some dishes and they stopped him. Neither my mother nor I have wanted to give us the money for the days that he worked, ”commented the family member.

Apparently the man was frustrated to see that other of his cellmates were released. He even helped some to communicate, as he spoke some Mandarin and German.

The government of that country repatriated the body to Colombia, where it was buried by its relatives, who had no further explanation for the suicide, and insist that there was negligence because he constantly asked for release so as not to lose his studies in Spain.

Ospina was repatriated to Colombia

“We buried him but we couldn’t see him. I couldn’t sleep from stress anymore, I asked for psychiatric help but they didn’t answer my email,” says the family member.

“He loved exercising, life, reading. Her dream was to finish her studies, work and be by my mom’s side, helping her so that she no longer cleaned. We want a precedent to remain so that no one else lives the same. When there is even a single indication of a bad mental state, take action, ”said one of his brothers.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a study reported the presence of mild to moderate depressive symptoms in Latino immigrants. “ According to a study, loneliness and isolation could be exacerbated in older migrants due to the barriers they face to social participation, such as a lack of language proficiency and unfair treatment by the host country” says one of the publications.

The authorities

About the death of Ospina, Guardian published that the Colombian He was being held at the Colnbrook Immigration Removal Center near Heathrow. A notice to detainees from facility manager Paul Rennie dated the day the man died states: “It is in regards to my having to announce that resident Frank Ospina sadly passed away today.”

Rennie added: “Please be assured that we are doing everything possible to reduce the risks of such incidents recurring in the future.”

Ospina’s body was repatriated

Guardian reported that in addition to the reports received about the suicide intentions of other migrants, it was known that some organized protests in the center.

The newspaper details that charitable organizations question the delays in the reports of the well-known rule 35, which assesses the vulnerability of detainees among themselves whether or not there is a risk of suicide.

A detainee in Harmondsworth told Guardian: “We were all very frustrated after he died on Sunday. I met him when he was in the induction wing and I was shocked when I heard he had died. There are many tensions here because more detainees attempted suicide after the news of Mr. Ospina’s death circulated. The center is at full capacity right now.”

Pierre Makhlouf, legal director of Bail For Immigration Detainees, said: “We are distraught to receive news that a man has died and others have attempted suicide at the Heathrow IRC. We are seriously concerned that the situation is deteriorating at the centre. We have received reports of self-harm and worsening general conditions. The atmosphere at Heathrow IRC is described as tense,” he writes. The Guardian.

