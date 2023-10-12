The family of the 9-year-old boy who was found dead in his home last Saturday – and whose mother is suspected of involvement in his death – thanks everyone for ‘all the support and attention’. She further emphasizes that she ‘would like to process this sadness in peace’. She was not present at the meeting organized by the municipality to commemorate the boy. Dozens of neighbors do: “People are really struggling with their grief.”

#Family #boy #died #family #tragedy #asks #peace #Funeral #private