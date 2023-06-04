Reggio Emilia, family of an autistic child distrusted by the neighbours

A family from Casalgrande, in the province of Reggio Emilia, with two small children, a four-year-old and a seven-year-old with autism spectrum disorder, was warned by their neighbors because of the child’s too many screams.

The warning was presented by the neighbors who are in the apartment below and above where the family lives.

“My clients report the serious situation of discomfort they have been forced to live for several years due to screams and harassing noises emanating from your housing unit” reads the formal notice written by a lawyer in the area, as reported The rest of Calino.

“The situation of discomfort has been going on for years and indeed, it experiences some phases of exacerbation during which it is impossible to enjoy one’s domestic spaces serenely. The cries of the parents (of the mother in particular) are also clearly heard, probably by now without weapons in the difficult battle against this pathology.

“Living in domestic spaces has become almost impossible – continues the lawyer – the assisted feel the need to be elsewhere if they are at home” and, while understanding the “serious and delicate” situation, feel the need “to emphasize the right to their undisturbed enjoyment of their home” and invite the family to “contact the health service as soon as possible in order to request qualified assistance”.

“We were very upset because it’s something that didn’t come from us but that we suffer in the first place” is the reaction of the parents, reported by the newspaper.

“They say we do nothing to improve our child’s situation and consequently theirs, this hurts us. One of our salaries goes to therapies” is the family’s reply. “We live with anguish. An autistic child is difficult to manage, but knowing that we have people around who don’t try to understand torments us even more. Autistic people often go through moments of serious crisis, it’s difficult for us too. What else can we do? If you don’t follow our son as much as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”