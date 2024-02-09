A published letter from Syrsky’s mother to his father, who died during the Second World War, was found online.

A letter from the mother of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, Lyudmila Syrskaya (Kurkina), to her father, who did not return from the Great Patriotic War, was discovered online. It was posted by the administration of the city of Vladimir on VKontakte back in 2020.

I know you from my mother's stories. We lived in Moscow on Chekhov Street, building 23. Before the Great Patriotic War, you worked as a driver in the Mospost Office motor depot. from a letter from the mother of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky Lyudmila to his father

With the beginning of the war, the man volunteered and went to the Leningrad Front. Later, Syrsky’s grandmother was sent a notice that on June 29, 1941, Ivan Andreevich Kurkin went missing.

The fate of grandfather Syrsky became known only in 1945

When the German army approached Moscow, Syrsky’s grandmother, along with her two daughters, left for the village of Novinki, Petushinsky district, Vladimir region. When the war ended, the family tried to return to the capital, but their room in the communal apartment had already been occupied and they did not want to vacate it, which is why the woman and her two children remained to live in the village.

“When I asked to talk about my childhood during the war, my mother said that there were wounded soldiers in the house and I crawled among them. Some will give you a piece of bread, some will give you a piece of sugar. And after the end of the war, what remained in my memory was working on a collective farm, watering cabbage,” it says in a letter.

In 1945, at the request of his grandfather, a man came to visit the grandmother of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He spoke about the fate of Ivan Kurkin, saying that he was no longer alive. It became known that the soldier was wounded in the leg at the front. He stayed to cover his comrades, asked to leave him a grenade and cartridges and tell his wife about what happened.

We heard a grenade explosion, a few shots and that was it. Kurkin Ivan Andreevich was a communist and would not have surrendered alive. He saved us from the Germans from the story of comrade Ivan Kurkin

The location of Kurkin's grave is unknown.

Syrsky’s mother left likes and comments under quotes and photos of Putin and Zhirinovsky

After Syrsky was appointed commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it became known that Lyudmila Syrskaya liked quotes by Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky about Ukraine and joined in wishing health to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In particular, the woman appreciated Zhirinovsky’s quote: “Khokhols are strange people: they pray for Europeans, work for Jews and hate Russians,” and also did not miss a photo of Putin on social networks with the caption: “Good health to you, Vladimir Vladimirovich! God bless you!”

Syrsky’s parents living in Russia were ashamed to look people in the eyes because of their son

The parents of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ashamed to look people in the eyes when they found out what their son was doing in Ukraine, told journalists know the family Olga. She noted that both of them are patriots and have always participated in the Immortal Regiment.

RT’s interlocutor expressed the opinion that the couple “spoiled the children with their kindness.” According to her, they don’t talk about their son Alexander now at all, “as if he never existed.” The woman added that some residents of Vladimir, where Syrsky’s parents live, blame them for raising “such a villain.”

Syrsky’s brother Oleg, who lives in Vladimir, said that he had not seen his relative for many years, had not communicated with him and did not know where he was. He explained that Alexander left for Ukraine a long time ago, “he began his service there and continues it, he has a family there.”

Alexander Syrsky comes from the Vladimir region of Russia. He was born in 1965. After the collapse of the USSR, Syrsky left for Ukraine. In 2013, he was the first deputy head of the Main Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2014, he became the chief of staff of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbass. He commanded troops during the battles for Debaltsevo, for which he received the rank of lieutenant general. Since 2016, he headed the Joint Operational Headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and in 2017 he became the commander of the entire anti-terrorist operation in Donbass. In 2019, he was appointed commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After the start of the Russian special military operation (SVO), Syrsky commanded the defense of Kyiv and the operation in the Kharkov region. Afterwards he led the defense of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

On February 8, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced that Alexander Syrsky had been appointed to replace Valery Zaluzhny – the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The day after the appointment, the American publication Politico revealed the nicknames that the Ukrainian military gave to Syrsky. It became known that due to the large losses that the troops suffered under his command, he was nicknamed “The Butcher” and General 200 – by analogy with the concept of “cargo 200”.