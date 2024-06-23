BeijingA family of six was found dead by rescue teams in Fujian province, state media reported Saturday, adding to the deaths from extreme weather after downpours caused landslides in the province. area, as authorities extended the warning that more severe weather conditions were ahead.

The six people, who had already been reported missing, were found dead in a temple near their home by rescue teams after several days of searching in Shanghang county, Fujian, according to state news Hongxing. They had come to the temple for shelter, as it was on higher ground, but a landslide collapsed the building, killing the family.

Authorities had reported on Friday the deaths of 47 people in neighboring Guangdong province, which has suffered historic flooding caused by the rains. The storm damaged more than a hundred bridges and flooded farmland, in addition to destroying roads that connected rural municipalities.

The heaviest rains occurred between Sunday and Tuesday, toppling trees and collapsing homes, with authorities estimating damage in the billions of dollars.

China’s National Meteorological Center issued a more severe weather alert on Saturday for a swath of southern provinces, expanding a warning from Friday, and for some northern areas.

The provinces of Henan and Anhui, in the center of the country, as well as Jiangsu, on the coast, and Guizhou, in the south, expect hail and strong storms, according to the forecast.

In the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, railways canceled several trains over the weekend due to heavy rain.

Last week, southern China’s Fujian and Guangxi provinces suffered landslides and flooding due to heavy rain. A student died in Guangxi after falling into a river swollen by the downpour.