Family | My daughter is ashamed of me, writes the reader – a child psychiatrist explains how to deal with shame

As awkward as a child’s feeling of shame is, talking about it out loud can be a sign of a good relationship, says child psychiatrist Janna Rantala. At the end of the story, you can ask your own question to a child psychiatrist.

The article is part of a series of stories in which child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers questions from readers. He writes his answers on a general level without knowing the reader’s situation in more detail.

My 11-year-old daughter is ashamed of me. I have a carrying voice, and once my child started crying because my voice stood out too much at the school party. While I understand that parental shame belongs with age, it felt bad. I don’t want to stop singing or downplay myself, but I also don’t want my child to suffer unreasonably. How to react?