In the Bavarian town of Weilheim, a 59-year-old man killed two 57-year-old women and a 60-year-old man and then committed suicide. Police said the four were all related.

A passerby discovered the body of the oldest man in a garden in the center of the town, the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper reported.

Then a passer-by discovered the body of the suspected perpetrator on a bench in a park. On this man’s property, the police found the two women, who had both been killed by serious violence.

Welheim has approximately 23,000 inhabitants and is located 50 kilometers southwest of Munich.