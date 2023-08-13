Home page politics

Only a few days after their arrival in Lieberose (Brandenburg), a family from Bosnia fled again – for fear of racist attacks.

Lieberose – After allegations of racist hostilities and threats against a family in Lusatia, the police have launched several investigations. “We need to clarify what happened,” said a police spokeswoman on Saturday (August 12). A mother from Bosnia with four children said she left the small town, 30 kilometers from Cottbus, a few days after moving to Lieberose (Brandenburg) for fear of racist attacks.

The extensive investigations with the questioning of those involved and witnesses continued, said the spokeswoman. A group of young men and a 45-year-old man, but also two members of the family, are being investigated.

Nazi slogans and Hitler salute in Lieberose? Police in Brandenburg determined

The woman, who only moved from Berlin to the 1,300-inhabitant town in July, reported on Friday evening in the “Abendschau” of the RBB of threats: A man is said to have hit the window pane of the apartment late in the evening of July 28, shouted Nazi slogans and gave the Hitler salute. She was asked to “pack her things”. The police are now investigating a 45-year-old on suspicion of using license plates from unconstitutional organizations.

In addition, an underage daughter of the woman is said to have been racially insulted by a group of young men on the market square in Lieberose, as the police spokeswoman said. There is also the allegation that there should have been an attack with a chain or bicycle lock. The police are investigating six people for threats, insults and suspicion of bodily harm. Officials asked the men to stay away from the family when they said they were dangerous.

Family from Bosnia leaves Lusatia after a few days

According to the police, there are different statements about the argument in the marketplace between members of the family and the group, which are being checked. The police spokeswoman said the father of the family ran to the group and assaulted them. He and another family member are being investigated on suspicion of bodily harm.

The family, who went back to Berlin, is being accompanied by the Victims’ Perspective Association in view of the allegations of racism. The mother had not found an affordable apartment in Berlin and had therefore moved to Lieberose, it was said.

According to preliminary figures, the number of politically motivated right-wing crimes in Brandenburg increased significantly in the first half of this year. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 1049 cases were counted from January to June. That’s an increase of a third compared to the year before, when 789 cases were recorded. (dpa)