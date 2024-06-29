Izvestia: More Russians Will Be Able to Apply for a Family Mortgage at 6%

In addition to Russian citizens with children under six years of age, residents of small towns, regions with a low level of construction, as well as people who want to build their own home, regardless of the age of the heirs, will be able to apply for a family mortgage at 6 percent. writes Izvestia newspaper, citing the Ministry of Construction.

Family mortgages will be expanded for several categories of Russians from July 1, the department noted. The program is expected to include Pskov, Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Omsk, Tomsk and Saratov regions, as well as other settlements classified as small towns.

Experts believe that the expansion of the program will occur mainly due to borrowers from the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

It was previously reported that family mortgages are beneficial for residents of Voronezh, Perm, Volgograd, Chelyabinsk and St. Petersburg. At the same time, those living in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnodar cannot afford to pay off such a housing loan.