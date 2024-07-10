The Ministry of Finance has approved new conditions for obtaining family mortgages in the Russian Federation until 2030

The family mortgage program in Russia has been extended until 2030. As reported by the Ministry of Finance, families with children, where there is at least one child under the age of six, can receive housing loans at six percent per annum. Only one preferential loan can be issued – previously issued preferential mortgage loans are taken into account.

Russians will be able to receive a loan of up to 12 million rubles

Families living in Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region can receive a loan of up to 12 million rubles. For other regions, the loan amount will be up to six million rubles.

Citizens will be able to apply for a loan for a larger amount – 30 million rubles in Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Leningrad Region and 15 million rubles in other regions. In this case, the market interest rate will apply to the part of the loan above the amount established by the state program.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

The initial payment for a preferential mortgage will be 20 percent. The program will be valid when buying an apartment in a new building or building an individual residential building.

Families with two minors living in cities with a population of up to 50 thousand people; families with two minors living in regions with low construction volume; families with a disabled child will also be able to receive a preferential housing loan.

Russia cancels preferential mortgage program from July 1

From July 1, 2024, preferential mortgages for new buildings at eight percent per annum, launched in the spring of 2020 as an anti-crisis measure at the height of the pandemic, ceased to operate in Russia.

Related materials:

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov warned that the Family Mortgage program will continue to operate until 2030.

He explained the decision to cancel the preferential mortgage by the fact that borrowers had gained little from this program due to rising prices. Russians took out a loan at a preferential rate, but purchased real estate at an inflated price. The deputy believes that after the cancellation of the program, housing will not become more expensive.