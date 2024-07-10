Family mortgage at six percent extended in Russia until 2030

The family mortgage program in Russia has been extended until 2030. Housing loans at six percent per annum will be issued to families with children, where there is at least one child under the age of six. This was stated in message Ministry of Finance.

Residents of Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region will be able to receive up to 12 million rubles for the purchase of housing in a new building or for the construction or purchase of a house, and in other regions – up to six million rubles. If necessary, Russians can apply for a mortgage of up to 30 million rubles in the four above-mentioned regions and up to 15 million in other regions, but the part over the stipulated limit will be issued at a market rate.

The initial payment under the program will be 20 percent. When a child is born, borrowers will be able to refinance a loan that was issued earlier. However, the authorities clarified that only those who have not previously taken out a preferential mortgage will be able to apply for it.

In addition, families with two minor children who live in cities with a population of up to 50 thousand people or in regions with a low volume of construction or in regions with individual development programs will be able to receive a family mortgage for the purchase of an apartment in a new building. Also, housing loans on preferential terms will be available to families with a disabled child. At the same time, citizens belonging to this category will be able to build a house or buy it in all regions of the Russian Federation, but within the framework of 214-FZ or a contract and with the mandatory opening of an escrow account.

The day before it became known that only 23 percent of Russian citizens are ready to take out a mortgage at any rate.