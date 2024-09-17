Family | Modern parenting is a health problem, roared an American official – a Finnish researcher: “I felt like clapping my hands”

Family|Parents are heavily burdened both in the United States and in Finland. According to the researchers, the reasons are clear.

The family founding is too difficult nowadays. Exhausted parents are a real public health problem.

This is what the highest US health authority states Vivek Murthy in his recent announcement.

Murthy insists that society must intervene in the situation. Not least because the well-being of the parents is directly connected to the well-being of the children.