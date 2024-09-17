Tuesday, September 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Family | Modern parenting is a health problem, roared an American official – a Finnish researcher: “I felt like clapping my hands”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Family | Modern parenting is a health problem, roared an American official – a Finnish researcher: “I felt like clapping my hands”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Parents are heavily burdened both in the United States and in Finland. According to the researchers, the reasons are clear.

The family founding is too difficult nowadays. Exhausted parents are a real public health problem.

This is what the highest US health authority states Vivek Murthy in his recent announcement.

Murthy insists that society must intervene in the situation. Not least because the well-being of the parents is directly connected to the well-being of the children.

#Family #Modern #parenting #health #problem #roared #American #official #Finnish #researcher #felt #clapping #hands

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Standing together as a Union” – reactions to Merz as candidate for chancellor

“Standing together as a Union” – reactions to Merz as candidate for chancellor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]