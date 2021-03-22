The families of those killed in road accidents may access a financial subsidy of the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation. It is an agreement signed this Monday between the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) and the portfolio managed by Daniel Arroyo and which according to specialists is an unprecedented event in the world.

The aid does not determine a fixed or predetermined amount, but will be defined according to the circumstances of the case. The subsidy it is not intended for medical or rehabilitation expenses, since this assistance is provided directly through the Ministry of Health. In this case, it is about providing financial assistance to those families who are left without income due to reasons derived from a road accident.

The evaluation of the parameters to define the scope of the aid to be provided will be determined by the Ministry of Social Development, after the referral of the case to be carried out by the ANSV victim assistance center. And to request it, any victim or family member of a victim of road accidents should contact 149 (option 2). The victim assistance center will take the case and present the case for evaluation before the Ministry of Development.

The Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, together with the head of the ANSV, Pablo Martínez Carignano after the signing of the agreement.

“A road accident can change life forever. And when the person who dies was the financial supporter of his house, the situation becomes untenable: To the pain of the loss is added the uncertainty of how to face what is coming. And as always happens, families with the least resources are the ones who have the worst time. It is about expanding rights to those who will no longer be able to live as they did before the road accident, “explained Pablo Martínez Carignano, executive director of the ANSV.

The official emphasized that all help is insufficient: “I wish we had more resources to help those who need it. In that sense, I ask the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita to investigate what happened to the $ 1,500 million that disappeared from the National Highway Safety Agency between 2017 and 2019. The victims’ families deserve clarification of the complaint from the Anti-Corruption Office. “

The agency clarified that it will be analyzed on a case-by-case basis to determine the extent of the aid. And they remarked that the time that will pass from when the aid is requested until it is received will depend on the particularities of each case, although it will be sought to be as agile as possible.