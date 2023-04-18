Katherine Gomez was sprayed and burned in a crowded plaza in Lima, Peru, by a man she had barely known for 10 days. EL TIEMPO managed to contact the victim’s relatives in Peru, who gave details about the relationship that the 18-year-old girl had with this man of Venezuelan nationality.

Initially, Cecilia Fernández says that Katherine Gómez had known this man of Venezuelan nationality for 10 days and they were getting to know each other “they were not a couple, nor did they live together. When she decides not to continue this courtship he goes to a gas station and buys a bag to spray it and set it on fire”.

After this man identified as Sergio Tarache Parra attacked, she begins to burn alive, “it was a horrendous situation, people tried to help her and the guy runs away”.

With a red alert from Interpol, the Colombian Police managed to capture the suspect in Bogotá. But now the family is facing a new problem, since Tarache Parra has only been captured for five days and a decision must be made to expel him to Venezuela for irregular entry into Colombian territory or to return him to Peru so that he can serve a life sentence for the crime. crime.

The relatives of the 18-year-old girl came to Bogotá to ask for justice, because, according to the woman, this man accepted having burned Katherine alive. “It would be disastrous for women in Latin America for a femicide to go unpunished.”

Anguishing call to Gustavo Petro

José Gómez and Cinthia Marache, parents of the 18-year-old girl, asked President Gustavo Petro to intercede for this man to be sent to Peru, since this deadline will expire on April 18.

“I want to tell the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, that I am a father of a family that I do not come with any political color and I ask him to understand me as a father, to put himself in my shoes and to help me so that the murderer of my daughter go to Peru to pay for the crime she committed,” said Gómez.

“I, as a mother, said from the beginning that my thirst for justice will not stop, I will continue fighting for my daughter, I ask the Colombian authorities to support me so that (Sergio Tarache Parra) arrives in Lima to pay his crime,” said Cinthia Marache.

