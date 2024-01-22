Protesters called for more action to release prisoners; around 130 people remain detained by Hamas

Relatives of hostages in the Gaza Strip invaded a session of the Finance Committee of the Israeli Parliament this Monday (22 January 2024). According to information from Reutersthe group of about 20 people called on lawmakers to take more action to try to free prisoners.

Family members called for the hostages to be released and raised signs during the session. “You’re not going to sit here while they die there.”said one of the posters.

🇮🇱 SECURITY BREACHED as relatives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, storm Israeli Parliament (Knesset.) Is this your daily order? Do we continue as usual? You will not sit here while they are there! – the activists scream. Up to 100 hostages are spending their 3rd month in Gaza pic.twitter.com/gT9aOdSY9g — 🇵🇸🇮🇪🔻☭Long Live James Connolly ✊🏼(he/him) (@tnega74) January 22, 2024

The episode was recorded after a group of family members and protesters gathered, on Sunday (21 January), in front of the house of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem. At the time, they demanded that the government reach an agreement to guarantee the return of the hostages. The information is from Times of Israel.

On October 7, when the war began, Hamas kidnapped around 240 hostages, including Israelis and foreigners. One hundred of them were released in exchange for 300 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Around 130 people remain detained by the extremist group.

On Sunday (21 January), Netanyahu rejected the conditions imposed by Hamas to end the war and release the hostages taken to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement (completein English – PDF – 143 kB), the Prime Minister declared that “just total victory” will guarantee the elimination of the extremist group and the return of all who were captured.

“Hamas demands, in exchange for the release of our hostages, the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from the Gaza Strip, the release of the murderers and rapists of Nukhba [forças especiais de braço militar do Hamas] and the maintenance of Hamas”, Netanyahu said. “If we agreed to this, our soldiers would have fallen in vain”he completed.