Opposite the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv are set dining tables with empty chairs. Each chair hangs a photo of one of the at least 230 Israelis who were taken hostage by Hamas last October 7. At one of the tables there is also a high baby chair with a photo of a smiling 9-month-old boy.

Relatives and friends of the hostages give speeches and seek support from each other. Now that the Israeli ground offensive in Gaza is in full swing and the war is taking center stage, many of them fear that the fate of their loved ones will fade into the background.

“I’m afraid that taking them hostage will become the new normal,” said Lee Siegel, an older man with a white beard. He wears a T-shirt with a photo of his hostage brother Keith (64), who was taken by Hamas from the kibbutz Kfar Aza together with his wife Aviva (62). “They texted that morning that they were in a safe house, but a few hours later it became quiet,” says Lee. “It was only days later that the authorities informed us that Keith’s phone had been located in Gaza.”

Also read

What is Netanyahu’s political future after the war? ‘He fell asleep at work’

Asked whether Prime Minister Netanyahu is taking the right course to free his family, Lee responds evasively. This is not the time to talk about politics, he thinks, like many others. Yet among the crowd there are also family members and demonstrators who express fierce criticism of the prime minister. Many of them took part in the massive protests against Netanyahu’s dismantling of Israel’s rule of law earlier this year.

“This is precisely the time to talk about politics,” says history teacher Kobi Agus (54). “It is Netanyahu’s fault that we ended up in this war. And now he is continuing the war so that he can declare martial law and he can continue to break down the rule of law. But it is at the expense of the safety of the hostages.”

Pay price

Agus believes that the government should immediately give in to Hamas’s demand for the release of the hostages: the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners. More than forty percent of the Israeli population supports such an exchange, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute. “We have to pay a price,” says the teacher. “Israel owes that to the hostages, because it was unable to protect them.”

But Netanyahu is not thinking about it. “This is the time for war,” said the Prime Minister last Sunday. According to him, the release of the hostages is a “second priority”, subordinate to the total destruction of Hamas. Netanyahu also states that the ground offensive can actually help to free the hostages, as was already stated last Sunday one captured female soldier freed from Gaza.

Giroa Almog, Varda and David Goldstein and Omri Almog hold up photos of Omri’s sister, 49-year-old Chen Goldtstein, and her three children Tal (9), Gal (11) and Agam Almog-Goldstein, who have been taken hostage by Hamas, in Tel Aviv. Photo Ohad Zwigenberg / AP



To further increase pressure on Netanyahu, Hamas published a video message of three hostage women on Monday. “We suffer because of you […] failure,” one of them told Netanyahu. “Do you want us dead? Free us now, and free their prisoners and civilians.” The message was almost certainly recorded under duress.

“Hamas uses the hostages for psychological warfare,” said Yael Lichi Engel, the aunt of Dutch-Israeli Ofir Engel (18), who was visiting his girlfriend in Kibbutz Be’eri when he was kidnapped. “We live in a constant nightmare.”

hostage’s auntYael Lichi Angel Hamas uses the hostages for psychological warfare

Ofir, who grew up in Israel, has a Dutch grandfather. The Netherlands left him after his kidnapping naturalize through an emergency procedure in the hope that Hamas will release dual nationality hostages sooner. Two of the four hostages released so far were American nationals. Qatar, which has close ties with Hamas, played a mediating role in their release.

Also read

Why Qatar is better placed than anyone to mediate this Palestinian-Israeli crisis

Yael is not against a prisoner exchange or other form of negotiation, but seems to have little confidence that it is possible to talk to Hamas at all. “These are brutal terrorists,” she says. “Only inhuman beings do what was done on October 7.” According to her, Israel’s offensive on Gaza is justified. When asked about the civilian population there, she reacts somewhat annoyed. “The media is now talking a lot about the humanitarian need,” she says. “I am of course not happy that innocent people are dying, but Israel has warned them to go south. Furthermore, these people have chosen Hamas as their government. We have to protect ourselves.”

Keren Scharf Schem at home in Mazor, Israel, with a portrait of her 21-year-old daughter Mia Schem, who was taken hostage by Hamas fighters on October 7 at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel. Photo Ohad Zwigenberg / AP



In Tel Aviv, too, there is little criticism of the war itself among the hostages’ relatives. “The only thing that matters to us is that the hostages return,” said Becky, a law student whose best friend was taken hostage at the music festival where Hamas carried out a massacre. “Then the operation must continue as usual. We must destroy the people who want to destroy us.”

Also read

Prisoners of Israel: Thousands of Palestinians could not return to Gaza after work

Einat, a 25-year-old woman with red wavy hair, disagrees. She stands a little further along the highway with a sign with a dove of peace and the text: ‘no revenge in my name.’

“Some people shout at me from their cars,” she says. “They are traumatized, I understand that. But I don’t want us to continue taking revenge. I want us to think practically so that there can be a future where everyone can live in peace.”