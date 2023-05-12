They were then ‘housed’ elsewhere in the stadium to watch the rest of the game there. Other AZ fans who were threatened after Tijjani Reijnders’ opening goal were even requested by stewards to leave the stadium for their own safety.

,,Yes, I heard it too”, coach Pascal Jansen said afterwards during the press conference of the match. ,,Robert Eenhoorn came to me after the game to reassure me. My girlfriend and our two kids were there too. I understand that they are fine,” said Jansen. He went on to say that he “didn’t want to make it bigger than it is.”