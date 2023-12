Gadi Haggai, 73, was kidnapped with his wife, Judi, on October 7 from kibbutz Nir Oz | Photo: Reproduction/Family collection

The Forum of Families of Israeli Hostages in the Gaza Strip confirmed this Friday (22) the death of one of them, without his body having been recovered.

The deceased is Gadi Haggai, 73 years old, whose wife is still among the hostages, according to the Forum for Families of Kidnapped and Missing Persons.

Haggai and his wife Judi were captured in the Hamas terrorist group's October 7 attack on Israel at kibbutz Nir Oz as they walked through the countryside, the forum detailed in a statement.

The woman managed to tell some friends that they had been shot and that her husband was seriously injured in the last contact they had with them. Her husband was a musician and played in the Israeli Army orchestra, according to this source.

With the confirmation of his death, 128 people remain held captive in Gaza, of which around 20 are estimated to have died.

The militia attack in October ended with more than 1,200 dead and almost 240 kidnapped who were taken to the Strip.

Israel and Hamas reached a week-long truce on November 24, under which the group handed over 105 hostages, including 24 foreigners, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Negotiations between both parties for a new truce that would allow the release of hostages are at a standstill, as the terrorist group refuses any agreement that does not include a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers Hamas has only two options: “surrender or die.” (With EFE Agency)