Group that left Tel Aviv demands measures to free the approximately 240 hostages that Hamas has held since the start of the war | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Family members of hostages held by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip began a march this Tuesday (14) in Tel Aviv that should arrive on Saturday (18) in Jerusalem, where they intend to demonstrate in front of the residence of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The group, which also plans to meet with Israeli parliamentarians, demands measures to release the approximately 240 hostages of different nationalities that Hamas has held since the start of the war on October 7.

Yuval Haran, a survivor of the massacre in the Be’eri settlement and who has seven family members (three of them children) hostage in Gaza, said that the terrorist attacks destroyed the peace of the Israeli population.

“I have lived in the settlement all my life and have always believed it was a safe, peaceful and pastoral place to live,” he told the Times of Israel. “And 39 days ago that dream was destroyed. Thirty-nine days ago, our worst nightmares came true.”

Shelly Shem Tov, whose 21-year-old son Omer is being held hostage in Gaza, is one of the march organizers and gave a speech before the march began.

“I demand from Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet that they give us answers and actions,” he said.