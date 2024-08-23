Ciudad Juarez.- A lifeless man was found inside a property located near the Pradera Dorada subdivision yesterday morning, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

The homicide victim had a cut wound in the neck, which caused his death due to bleeding, reported a police officer who arrived at the building, located at the corner of Tecnológico Avenue and Ejército Nacional.

The homicide report was made by a relative of the victim, who went to the property where he found him dead at 10:35 a.m., said a preventive agent.

The victim was found dead in a chair where he was sitting.

Apparently he had been there for several hours, so the State Investigation Agency was notified.

They beat him to death

A man was beaten to death during the first minutes of Wednesday in the streets of the Kilometer 20 neighborhood, reported operational personnel of the State Public Security Secretariat.

During a patrol of state police officers aboard unit PE147, they located the body of a man on the streets of Leonardo Bernal and Nicolás Rodríguez, who was on the dirt road, at 00:19 hours.

The victim’s head was smashed, with exposed brain matter, and also showed signs of a severe beating.

The crime scene was a dark area and that was used to kill the man, who was not carrying any identification documents, the state police officer said.

They find a stabbed man

A man was stabbed to death yesterday in the Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

The crime occurred at 10:23 a.m., in a house at number 2903 on Flamingo Street, a few meters from Maclovio Herrera Street.

The victim was found in one of the rooms, with multiple stab wounds, lying in a pool of blood, an SSPM commander reported.

The crime scene was secured and handed over to field criminalistics experts and investigative police.