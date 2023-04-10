finish your Burned House after start a fight in a family meeting in the municipality of tlaquepaqueJalisco.

The events occurred in the Las Huertas neighborhood in Tlaquepaquewhere a house began to catch fire at the intersection of Plátano and Mango streets.

According to local media, around 4:00 a.m. they called the authorities due to the presence of a living place that was completely set on fire.

Upon arrival, the uniformed officers interviewed the people present, who were the property owners.

According to the local media night watchmunicipal firefighters began work to put out the fire.

While one of the owners of the farm was treated for being injured when trying attack fire.

Up to now it is said that the fire was caused for the same relatives of the owners of the house.

However, none were detained as they managed to flee before the authorities arrived at the scene.