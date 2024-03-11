Within medicine We find 2 variants, the surgical and the clinicand within the clinic we have those who will be for the most part the doctors first contact are family doctors who are more experts in the different pathologies that the mexican populationmeaning that these specialists serve as a filter to be able to refer those cases that do deserve to go to the 2nd level consultation.

In this semester we are seeing Family Medicine Within this, what we are observing are the problems of families, what they are made up of, the most common problems they go through at each stage, and different scales that can be measured, and now we are seeing the main consultation that comes, which They are chronic-degenerative diseases, hypertension and diabetes, the reason for consultation, how each pathology must be addressed and how to treat this, from the best it can be with the change of lifestyle, as well as addressing the pathology. little by little, but although all this sounds so easy and simple, the problem begins with these figures. More than 30 million people live with high blood pressure; That is, one in four has this condition. According to a study published in June 2023 by the Mexican magazine of Public Health, more than 18% of the Mexican population lives with diabetes, which means that it affects 14.6 million people. and to finish with these figures, overweight and obesity affect more than 75% of adults, and 35.6% of the child population, so many times we do not know that we have a syndrome, and that syndrome known as metabolic syndrome, where They are different pathologies that affect the human body and are degenerative forms that increase mortality in Mexico, the INEGI reported that the 3 main causes of death are heart attacks, diabetes and cancer, which account for 49% of deaths in the population. Since I started with this space I told you something, preventive medicine is better than curative medicine, and our biggest problem is that we do not prevent diseases, we only go to try to cure what could have been cured a long time ago, if only we made that change of the lifestyle that the doctor tells us so much about, running, walking, exercising, and also trying to have a more balanced diet, I'm not telling you to become a vegetarian and eat only lettuce from now on, but I am telling you to measure the portions and the type of preparation, I think it would help a lot so that we are no longer the first place in childhood obesity and 2nd in adult obesity worldwide.

Family medicine focuses on the family, but the problem is how the family adopts what the doctor prescribes or advises, the conflict lies in the fact that we do not follow instructions and prefer to regret it, and sadly that takes its toll as the years go by, you I invite you to understand the role of the family doctor and that as a family we understand the path to follow so that we all have a better life. This space does not replace a medical consultation, if you have any questions go to your trusted doctor, I will write to you next week.

