A British family is enjoying their holiday in Cape Verde until their 10-year-old son suddenly has to go to hospital with severe sunburn.

Praia – On holiday in warmer regions, tourists can get a little sunburn. This is normal. It is rather unusual to get sunburned so badly that you have to go to hospital. But that is exactly what happened to a 10-year-old British holidaymaker in Cape Verde. The boy decided to spend a few hours at the hotel pool before flying home. As the family had run out of sunscreen, they bought an extra bottle with high UV protection at the holiday resort. In conversation with the BBC The mother confirmed that her son had applied cream several times that day.

Sunscreen fails: Boy suffers severe burns on vacation

Despite the sunscreen, the young vacationer left the pool with a bright red back and shoulders. At the airport, he began to feel tired, according to his mother. The family used aloe vera cream and ice wrapped in a towel to help their son at the airport and to calm him down during the flight.

Cooling and soothing skin care can help with sunburn. In extreme cases, such as the 10-year-old British holidaymaker, sunburns must be treated in hospital. (Symbolic image) © Stephanie Pilick/dpa/dpa-tmn

When the family arrived home, the boy’s condition continued to deteriorate. Huge blisters formed on his skin. “Two of them were about 8 cm in size and full of water. It was the most horrible sight you can imagine,” said the mother of the BBCThe family took their son to the hospital, where his wounds had to be cleaned under general anesthesia to prevent infection. The boy has now recovered from the sun damage. However, he will have to take extra care of his skin for the next two years.

Young holidaymaker suffers severe burns: mother suspects adulterated sunscreen

The mother now fears that the additional sunscreen she bought could be out of date, mislabeled or counterfeit. She advises other holidaymakers to be careful when buying products abroad. “I would advise everyone not to buy sunscreen that they are not familiar with. Use something that you know,” she says. “Öko-Test” recently found that seven out of 25 sunscreens for children contain a banned plasticizer.

An extreme sunburn like the one suffered by the young vacationer can even be life-threatening. Children are particularly susceptible to sunburn because the skin stem cells are located closer to the skin surface. Babies must be adequately protected from sun damage.

By the way, outdated sunscreen can also be dangerous. Consumers should therefore pay attention to the shelf life of the creams. (jus)