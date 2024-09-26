Nuoro massacre, the tragic reconstruction of the facts: shot in the head while they slept

Investigators are trying to reconstruct the dramatic dynamics of the family massacre carried out yesterday by Roberto Gleboni52 years old, a Nuoro: the toll is tragic: 5 dead (including Gleboni himself) and two injured. According to an initial reconstruction, in the morning the killer – reports Il Corriere della Sera – he had a heated argument with his wife (“Mom and Dad had argued” the only surviving son would later tell the investigators). Suddenly he would get up from bed and, after taking the gun from a drawer, he opened fire on the woman. A blow to the head that gave her no escape. When he entered her daughter’s room, Martinashe attempted to defend herself by putting her hand to her face. Then she shot her other children (the 14 year old is unharmed) and others Neighbor.

But it wasn’t over yet. The man got into the car and reached his mother’s houseMaria Esterina Riccardi, 84 years old, who was having breakfast in the kitchen. He shot her too. The woman, neck woundis serious but not life threatening: he saw his son kill himself before his eyes with the same gun used against his family. A tragedy which, for now – continues Il Corriere – does not have a clear motive. There are the conflicting voices of those who knew him.

For some, among colleagues and neighbors, it was “a calm and helpful person“. He had an immoderate passion for weapons, worked as a forestry worker and was part of the provincial board of the Fai-Cisl. “He was very committed to the defense of his colleagues, we never noticed an intemperance or outburst of anger”, they say from Cisl. But there are those who say something else: “He often screamed. At times he seemed overbearing and almost exalted – says a person close to the family -. He was possessive and had an excessive desire for control, above all on his wife and children“. In any case, Gleboni had no criminal record and was his responsibility there had never been complaints or reports of violent attitudes in the family.