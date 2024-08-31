He had called 112 claiming to have killed his father because he was in turn responsible for having stabbed his mother and his 12-year-old brother

The 17-year-old boy who was taken to the police station this morning after the lifeless bodies of his family members were found inside their home in Paderno Dugnano (Milan).

At the end of a long interrogation, as learned from the ANSA, the boy then changed his story admitting not only to having killed his father but the entire family, without the involvement of other people.

The young man was initially investigated for the murder of his father. This morning he called 112 claiming to have killed his father because he was in turn responsible for stabbing his mother and 12-year-old brother in their home in Paderno Dugnano (Milan). The very young man, whose interrogation is still ongoing, is under investigation by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Milan. His version of the facts, at least for the moment, has only found partial confirmation and the investigations are still ongoing.

According to the 17-year-old’s admissions, his father killed his little brother and mother in his room, and he then fatally attacked his father. The scientific investigations and autopsies will be essential to reconstruct what happened. The blood traces left by the numerous stab wounds inflicted on all the victims and the presumed murder weapon, taken outside the house, were examined.

It all happened around 1am and the boy explained that he woke up in the middle of the night hearing the screams of his mother and brother being stabbed to death by their father with a knife.

At the moment in the single-family house of Anzio Street The forensic team is currently investigating to find evidence to support the minor’s story. The neighbors said that it was a quiet and well-off family, hard workers, and that they had not heard any noise during the night.

“I killed my dad, come” – this is what he said at 112 the 17 year old. The boy explained that he entered his 12-year-old brother’s bedroom and saw his father sitting in a chair with the knife beside him and the bodies of his little brother in his bed and his mother on the floor. He then took the knife and stabbed his father to death.

The victims were then all found in the 12-year-old’s bedroom, wearing nightwear. As confirmed by the Monza prosecutor Claudio Gittardithe 12-year-old was said to have suffered the most ferocious attack. Investigators, in order to complete the investigative picture, are working to completely exclude the presence of other people inside the house.

The victims. The father, mother and brother of the only 17-year-old survivor are 51, 49 and 12 years old respectively. At the moment both the Monza Prosecutor’s Office that the juvenile one of Milan waiting to completely reconstruct the responsibilities of what happened. According to what has been reconstructed so far, there have never been particular problems within the family, Italian and wealthy.

The family composed of Fabio C., 51 years old, Daniela A., 49 years old, and Lorenzo C., 12 years old lived in a small house inside a residential complex on Via Anzio in Paderno Dugnano (Milan). The eldest son of the couple, known in the Milanese municipality because they are historic builders, told the police that he attacked his father with a knife after finding him sitting next to the bodies of his mother and little brother. Among the rows of beige bricks and the flowers on the windowsills, the family lived in a small house next to his parents and his brother. No one heard anything and there are no signs of a break-in.