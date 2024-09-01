MILAN. Family massacre in Paderno Dugnano, in the hinterland of Milan. Father, mother and 12-year-old son, all dead. The alarm was raised by the eldest son, 17 years old. He allegedly told 112 that he had killed his father, 51 years old, guilty of killing his mother, 48, and little brother, but his statements are still to be verified.

It cannot be ruled out that he did it all alone. The dead are a 51-year-old entrepreneur, Fabio C., a 48-year-old woman, Daniela A. and her twelve-year-old son Lorenzo.

It happened in the family home on Via Anzio. Upon arrival, the Carabinieri of the Milan provincial command found the seventeen-year-old and the knife used to commit the murders in the house. The investigation is being coordinated by the Monza prosecutor’s office.

A bloody knife found on the street

The possible weapon could have been found on the street. “Dad, didn’t you see the bloody knife under the car?” The son of a resident near the house in Paderno Dugnano asked this this morning around 5, as the boy’s parent said. Some people who live here gathered in the playground in front of the house. “We hope it was the son defending his mother, it’s the best hypothesis in the tragedy,” says a woman.