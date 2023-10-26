Investigations continue into the family massacre carried out by 32-year-old Mirco De Milito: he had just discovered he had the same illness as his father

According to what was reported by a person close to the family involved in the Latiano massacre, Mirco De Milito, the young 32-year-old who killed his mother and then took his own life, had recently discovered that he had an illness, the same as his father. What emerges from the family drama that shocked the province of Brindisi.

A shocking drama occurred last Tuesday afternoon in a building in via Errico a Latiana small municipality in the province of Brindisi, in Puglia.

The authorities intervened after a distress call and found two corpses. That of 65-year-old Mrs. Giuseppina Lamarina and that of her son, 32-year-old Mirco De Milito.

The latter, probably at the height of a family dispute, grabbed an ax and stabbed his mother to death. He subsequently attacked his father who was trying to stop him and, finally, he went up to the second floor and threw himself down, losing his life on impact with the asphalt.

Mirco De Milito’s motive

The investigators are now investigating to clarify the motive which pushed Mirco De Milito to make such an extreme gesture.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that Giuseppina was seriously ill sick and had spent the last 6 months hospitalized in various hospital facilities. She had returned home a few days ago.

Unknown i reasons who had caused the explosion quarrel inside the house. Argument which then degenerated.

A friend of the 32-year-old said Mirco was a hard worker. A good boy without bad vices or strange acquaintanceswho however perhaps wasn’t experiencing a happy period lately.

The shadow of the diagnosis of an illness

In yesterday’s episode of Life LiveRai journalists interviewed some people which, in one way or another, they were close to Mirco or his family.

A neighbor in particular, he explained that not long ago Mirco he discovered he wasn’t well. He had in fact been diagnosed with one illness. The same one his father suffers from.

The investigators, to have a clearer picture of the situation, are waiting to be able to question the father of Mirco, who after the attack had been hospitalized due to the minor injuries sustained and the shock of what he had seen and tried in vain to stop.

They will follow updates.