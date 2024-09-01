The victims were reportedly stabbed with a bladed weapon, but the details of the triple homicide are still under investigation.

Very little is known about this horrible tragedy that occurred in Milan. Details are still scarce, as the hours pass we are learning the increasingly chilling details of this triple homicide. The horror happened in Paderno Dugnano, on the outskirts of Milan. Here three people were found lifeless in an apartment, all with deep cut wounds.

The victims They are a 51-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and their son, a 12-year-old boy. A terrifying scenario, to say the least, is what presented itself to the authorities who intervened after the call of the only survivor of what appears to be a family tragedy.

The carabinieri intervened after being called by the only survivorthe couple’s other son, a 17-year-old boy. The authorities have ruled out any crime possibly linked to a robbery. A true horror scene yet to be clarified and understood, the one that presented itself to the eyes of the police in via Anzio. Here the three bodies lay lifeless, deceased after several stab wounds in the night between Saturday and Sunday, September 1st.

The investigationsconducted by the Carabinieri of the provincial command of Milan under the direction of the Monza prosecutor’s office, are currently underway. We will have to wait a few hours to find out what could have been unleashed in that house.

It was the 17-year-old son who discovered the bodies and raised the alarm. Despite the immediate intervention of the 118 paramedics, every attempt to rescue proved to be in vain. According to ‘Milano Today’, the victims were allegedly hit with a bladed weapon, but the details of the incident are still being investigated. The young survivor was taken to the barracks, but at the moment no precautionary measures have been taken against him.

It seems that the boy declared to the police that he had stabbed his fatherprecisely because he was the author of the murder of his mother and little brother. Investigators are verifying his version of the facts.